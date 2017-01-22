Children with autism find safe space for exploration at Discovery Museum

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Noah Florey is just your average 7-year-old boy.

“I play soccer. I just drop it and kick it,” he said as he colored in his Cars coloring book Sunday afternoon.

One in every 68 children Is born with autism in the U.S. according the CDC. Noah is one of them.

On the surface one might not even notice the challenges he faces on a daily basis.

For his mom, Stephanie Ann, those challenges do not define him.

“Some people see him like, ‘Oh he's autistic. He can't do this.’ but if you put a puzzle in front of Noah he can do one hundred piece puzzles just like that,” she said.

Noah likes superheroes, doing puzzles and playing on his iPad.

His mom admits that it is not always easy to have a child with autism.

“We teach Noah how to do something, and the next day he may not remember what we just did,” she said. “So every morning we have to remind him of the steps, because the way his mind works. He doesn't remember it.”

Noah and his parents went to the Maine Discovery Museum, a place he has been going to for years, taking part in Sunday’s ‘My Day to Play’ program.

"By going their he's around other kids that are like and all of us parents know what we're dealing with,” Stephanie Ann Florey said.

The museum closes early for the program, and creates an environment that is catered to kids on the spectrum.

“Safe and fun and giving kids an opportunity to try things they may otherwise not try,” Rosalyn Fisher said as she set up the afternoon activities.

Fisher, a retired occupational therapist, has poured her heart and soul into the program.

After 4 p.m. they turn off some of the lights, cut back on loud attractions and take special care to ensure the space is conducive to kids who may respond negatively to overstimulation.

For Fisher it is not only about providing a safe space for the kids, but also providing support to the parents.

"If we can get those parents together to talk to each other they may find that they can support each other,” she said.

Noah and his family have found it to be a great place for him to connect with others and have fun simply being himself.

Fisher said the museum recently secured a grant that will help to even further improve their program. It also allows families to attend at no cost.

