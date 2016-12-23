'Christmas Elves' Help With Adoption Process at Animal Shelter

Dogs at Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

A Maine animal shelter is adding some Christmas magic to the adoption process.

Adults who go through the adoption process at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland can request a shelter volunteer deliver the cat or dog to their house on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, to surprise their family.

“We see a lot of people adopt this time of year, so we thought why not make it fun,” said Jeana Roth, Director of Community Engagement at the Westbrook shelter. Roth said more than 40 people volunteered to be the “Christmas Elves” that bring the adopted animals to their new homes.

