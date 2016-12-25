Photo Courtesy of Deborah Frizzle.

RICHMOND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One man was seriously injured Christmas morning when his downtown home caught fire, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

A public safety spokesperson for the state of Maine said Wade Welner, 30, was rescued by a Richmond Police officer from his second floor apartment. The other person in the building was able to escape when the fire alarms went off.

Welner was treated at Maine Medical Center Sunday afternoon for severe smoke inhalation, officials said.

The second floor of the building at 34 Main Street was completely destroyed in the blaze. Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

