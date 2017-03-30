Cigarette tax could jump from $2.00 to $3.50 per pack

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, 2010 Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Lawmakers are looking to implement a tax hike on cigarettes that could take effect as early as November 1, 2017. The (NEWS CENTER) -- Lawmakers are looking to implement a tax hike on cigarettes that could take effect as early as November 1, 2017. The proposed bill would raise the cigarette tax from $2.00 to $3.50 per pack of 20 cigarettes.

This bill is targeted at lowering the burden of tobacco-related illnesses by generating funds from the cigarette tax to help people quit smoking. The funds will support agencies that promote education, counseling, and medication to tobacco users. If the bill is successful, Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for tobacco use prevention and cessation will receive over 8 million dollars in funds annually. MaineCare members and other agencies will also receive funding to help with tobacco-related illnesses and prevention.

Maine lawmakers last increased the cigarette tax in 2005, from $1 to $2 per pack. “Increasing cigarette taxes have had a significant decrease in the number of young smokers in Maine,” Portland Press Herald reports. “Since then, the smoking rate among Maine high school students has hovered around 15 percent, down from 40 percent in 1997, according to the U.S. Surgeon General.”

Studies have shown who benefits from these tax hikes, but what about those who don't...what are your thoughts?

