Civil charge filed in death of teen pedestrian

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After more than two months of investigating a crash that killed a middle school student, Lewiston Police have charged the driver with a civil violation.

The crash on Nov. 3 killed 13-year-old Jayden Cho-Sargent. He attended 8th grade at Lewiston Middle School.

Police said a truck driven by 54-year-old Laurie Young of South Paris hit Jayden as he stood in the crosswalk at the intersection of Main St. and Frye St. in Lewiston.

Following discussions with the Androscoggin County District Attorney's Office, Lewiston Police on Wednesday charged Young under Maine Motor Vehicle Statutes with a motor vehicle violation resulting in death. If the charge is upheld, Young faces a fine of not more than $5,000 and a license suspension ranging from 14 days to four years.

Police said they built their case through reconstruction of the crash and cell phone analysis.

Copyright 2016 WCSH