CMP: Power back for 120K+ customers

(MAINE) - - Central Maine Power (CMP) has restored power to more than 138 thousand customers since Thursday's snowstorm left many Mainers n the dark. Outages from heavy snow and high winds peaked at more than 100,000 shortly before 8 a.m. Friday.

“Our employees and contractors have put in a tremendous effort since this storm began on Thursday, restoring service to more than 120,000 homes and businesses safely despite some difficult working conditions,” said Doug Herling, vice president for Electric Operation. “We appreciate our customers’ patience, especially with the New Year’s holiday this evening. We expect to restore service to the majority of the remaining outages by late tonight.” --CMP

The hardest hit areas included Androscoggin, Cumberland, Kennebec, Sagadahoc, and Waldo counties. Restoring service was made difficult by secondary roads and deep snow banks.

CMP said crews from Connecticut, New York, and the Canadian provinces of Quebec and New Brunswick are helping to restore power.

