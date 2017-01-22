Coast Guard will meet with harbormasters on lighthouse plan

HARPSWELL, ME - Photo by Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images) (Photo: Portland Press Herald, Copyright - 2016 Portland Press Herald)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Coast Guard says it will reach out to local harbormasters and other waterway users about a plan to install a new kind of sound signal on seven remote lighthouses in the Gulf of Maine.



The effort is a follow-up to the Coast Guard's replacement last year of 17 lighthouse fog detectors that the service says were antiquated. The service says the next round of conversions could happen in May.



The old detectors were replaced with Mariner Radio Activated Sound Signals, which allow mariners to activate lighthouse sound signals on-demand with marine radios.



The Coast Guard says it now wants to install the new devices at Halfway Rock, Matinicus Rock, Mt. Desert Rock, Great Duck Island, Petit Manan Island, Libby Island, and at the Little River Lighthouse.

