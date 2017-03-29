Coffee with a cop on Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- If you could sit down one-on-one with a police officer, what would you ask them? Thursday the Bangor Police Department will give people the opportunity to talk to them about anything they want at their latest “Coffee with a Cop” event.

“If you want to talk about sports, if you want to talk about crime, if you want to talk about politics...come and chat with us” Community Relations Officer, Jason McAmbley said.

The event takes place at the Starbucks inside the Bangor Mall beginning at 2 p.m.

McAmbley says there will be plenty of officers to talk to. “There will be six, eight, maybe ten officers here,” McAmbley said, “and if you get bored with somebody there will be someone else to talk to.”

The event isn’t only open to adults. McAmbley says some of his most memorable conversations at community-building events have been with children.

“When you can make a little kid smile because you gave them a sticker or you answer their question honestly, I think that’s absolutely fantastic.”

This won’t be the first time the Bangor Police Department has held the event, but it is a way for officers to strengthen and maintain its relationship with the public.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV