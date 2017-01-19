Keith Coleman sentenced to life in prison for 2014 triple murder

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A judge has sentenced Keith Coleman to life in prison for a triple murder in Garland back in 2014.

Coleman was found guilty last November of murdering his girlfriend, her 10-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, and was also found guilty of sexual assault.

Before his sentence was delivered, Coleman told the judge, "I hope you have mercy on me."

