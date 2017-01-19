Keith Coleman sentenced to life in prison for 2014 triple murder

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A judge has sentenced Keith Coleman to life in prison for a triple murder in Garland back in 2014.
Coleman was found guilty last November of murdering his girlfriend, her 10-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, and was also found guilty of sexual assault.
Before his sentence was delivered, Coleman told the judge, "I hope you have mercy on me."
Copyright 2016 WLBZ
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs