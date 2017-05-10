Collins believes FBI will continue Russia investigation

Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images, © 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins calls misplaced any suggestion that President Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey is somehow an effort to stop its investigation of Russia's attempt to influence the 2016 election.

Collins says she has every confidence that the FBI will continue to pursue its investigation and that the Senate Intelligence Committee, on which she serves, will continue its own bipartisan investigation.

Sen. Angus King, an independent, also a member of the committee, called the firing "a solution in search of a rationale." He says Trump's decision to dismiss Comey based on actions the director took last year in the Hillary Clinton investigation just doesn't add up and raises more questions than it answers.

King said it is "urgently necessary" to appoint a special counsel to carry forward the FBI investigation into contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2017 Associated Press