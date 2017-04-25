Commentary: calm down parents, your kids aren't going pro

(NEWS CENTER) --

(The following is a commentary on a social media post regarding parents at youth sporting events. See the full commentary in the video above.)

The role that parents play in youth sports has received a lot of attention lately.

Parents have been admonished for their poor behavior, sportsmanship, and outbursts at an alarming rate.

It happens all across the country, at all age levels.

Some communities are starting to put up signs instructing the parents on how to behave.

NEWS CENTER'S Lee Goldberg has some strong opinions on this topic and shares them in this commentary.

© 2017 WCSH-TV