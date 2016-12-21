Communities hold vigils for homeless lives lost

Portlanders march from Preble Street Resource Center to Monument Square to honor the 32 homeless people who passed away in 2015.

Communities across Maine held vigils on Wednesday night to remember the lives of the homeless people who died the preceding year.

Portland, Lewiston, and Bangor all held vigils on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, to make people aware of the problem of homelessness in Maine. According to the Maine State Housing Authority, 1,192 people across the state are homeless. In Portland there are 497 known homeless people. According to Preble Street director Mark Swann, 32 of those people died in 2015.

"It serves a dual purpose because we can raise awareness and kind of educate people about the struggles of people on the street, but at the same time at the very least it's just kind of noting that somebody passing and recognizing that they were part of our world here and we haven't forgotten them," said Swann.

Swann said the average homeless person lives about 28 years less than those who have a roof over their head.

In Portland, people gathered at the Preble Street Resource Center to light candles, march together to Monument Square, and light more candles and read the 32 names of those who passed away, and to sing songs. They have been doing this tradition for 22 years.

According to the Maine State Housing Authority, the number of homeless people across the state and in Portland has increased every year since 2009.

"We hope that [this event] raises alarm and people take note of that and not only show compassion and maybe get involved and maybe volunteer and maybe do a food drive, but also speak up about the public policies that are impacting these folks lives," said Swann.

