Community Closet (Photo: WLBZ)

COMMUNITY CLOSET is this year’s 2 Those Who Care Agency of Distinction. Under the direction of Jacqueline Wycoff, the Community Closet provides clothes, books, and basic needs for people in the Hancock County and surrounding areas.

The staff has opened the store at all hours to help people in emergencies, like the fire that left a family with only what they were wearing. The first ten items of clothes or shoes are always by donation, after that they are just $1.00. They also have household and baby items in their yard sale room. This all-volunteer operation receives donations from community members and organizations. Jackie knows the need is great, the store routinely sees 50-200 customers a day.





Community Closet works with local agencies like Next Step Domestic Violence Project, Open Door, and the Emmaus Homeless Shelter with the common purpose of making a difference in the Ellsworth community and beyond-- and they do.

Reaction from the community has been very positive, including this Facebook post: “Community Closet is absolutely amazing. Such a great help to our little family as well as so many families and individuals in the community.”

