Community gathering to celebrate 'Junebug's' life

Celebrating 'Junebug's' life.

Sanaz Tahernia, WLBZ 5:33 PM. EST February 28, 2017

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The community came together to search for Paul Francis III, better known as Junebug, when he went missing early December.  His body was recovered just over a month ago, and now the community is coming together again to celebrate his life.  Junebug, only 29 years old when he went missing, was a talented artist and musician. He was also a father to his 2-year-old son, Hunter.  

Friends within the community are coming together to hold a benefit will be held in Junebug's honor on Saturday to help the Francis family pay for Junebug's burial.  A silent auction will be held with items such as handmade goods, guitars, gift certificates to restaurants and hotels, and jewelry for bidding.  A list of performers such as Shannon Denbow and The Crackhead Mikes will be performing at the benefit in addition to native drumming by a number of different tribes.

The benefit will be held from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Brick Church located at 126 Union Street in Bangor.

