Community, healthcare providers bring free Narcan to those in need

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – There is no denying the harsh reality of the drug crisis in Maine, but there is also a lot being done to try and save lives.



Starting this month a collaboration between four Bangor healthcare providers with donations from the community has made it possible for even greater access to the lifesaving drug Narcan.

It is a community effort to bring help to those battling addiction for free.

"If I wasn't ‘Narcaned’ that time and was left to die. 6 months later I wouldn't have gotten clean and changed my life for the better,” Michael Kashey said.

Michael Kashey struggled with addiction for years.

Now he lives a productive life working construction, helping other addicts and spending time with his family.

He says Narcan in the hands of first responders saved his life three and half years ago.

In 2015, there were a total of 118 calls where fire and police had to administer Narcan in the city of Bangor. That more than double the 57 the year before.

Bangor Police said they did not start administering until June of 2016 however.

But it's the void, what happens when first responders are not there that is the new concern.

"It might be that you need it for yourself or that you're a parent and you're worried about your child,” President and CEO of St. Joseph Healthcare, one of the four pillars behind the program, said.

The kit is just a simple zip lock bag with a single dose of Narcan, instructions and education on how to help someone overdosing.

She said the kits are needed now more than ever.

"People started to say what are we doing here? We have to do something and how I describe it is we really have an epidemic with this disease and we need to figure out what we're going to do,” Prybylo said.

It’s part of the Circle of Caring initiative which has raised over $17,000 to provide 500 kits.

The initiative is also in collaboration with the City of Bangor. Prybylo gave large credit to police and fire departments for their input and acknowledging the problem.

She said the future of the program is dependent on the community’s help.

“Right now we have no other funding and we're going to continue to look for that, but we really need the support of the community to be able to do this,” she said.



The kits are available at Eastern Maine Medical Center, St. Joseph Healthcare, Acadia Hospital, and Penobscot Community Health Care locations—including the emergency departments at both EMMC and St. Joseph Hospital.

Prybylo said she believes there is still a greater need for treatment, but in the meantime they hope to save lives one kit at a time.

"Honestly if it saves one person's life and they go on to help other addicts, it's fulfilled its purpose,” Kashey said.

