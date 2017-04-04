Company intends to build amphibious planes in Brunswick

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) - An aircraft manufacturer intends to build two-seat, amphibious airplanes designed in Finland at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station.



Finnish company Atol Avion announced Tuesday the joint venture with a U.S.-based investor group to produce the planes at Brunswick Landing. Atol USA President Paul Richards said the plane will be built in Maine to serve the North American market, the world's largest.



Richards says the plane is undergoing European certification and will begin certification with the Federal Aviation Administration within 60 days.



Brunswick Landing Executive Director Steve Levesque said the facility already has 10 or 11 aviation businesses, but Atol USA is poised to be the first to actually build an airplane from scratch. The company hopes to eventually employ 50 to 100 workers.

