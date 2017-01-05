Concerned shoppers following store closings

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Major retailers have been closing up shop across the country in the last few years...Some recent closures are impacting the Bangor region.

Both Macy's and its Hogan Road neighbor, Kmart, will be closing its doors for good this spring.

Over the last few months, employees at Macy's say they had an idea something bad was coming-- unfortunately their hunch was right.

After nearly two decades in business-Macy's doors will close and dozens of jobs will be lost.

It was 1998 when *then* Mayor Joe Baldacci attended the grand opening of Filene's.

Later that became Macy's-and today council chair, Baldacci, is dealing with the news.



“This is a bump in the road that we will more than come back from,” said Baldacci.



But shoppers aren't so positive.



“I feel bad for the city of Bangor,” said shopper, Sharon Crosby. “I think it's going to be hard losing that many jobs and then Kmart also closing.”



Both closings were announced within just three weeks of each other.

Shoppers are concerned that Bangor will no longer be the shopping hub of Northern Maine.



“They even use to have bus tours that came down from Canada and with more and more department stores closing, I would think that would hurt the city,” said Crosby.



Baldacci disagrees.



“We have a strong retail economy,” said Baldacci. “We're going to have to adjust to changes but we have a lot to look forward to.”



Baldacci says in the last year -- Bangor generated 1.38 billion dollars in retail sales-the largest amount in the state.

The closing of these two stores, he says, won't affect that number by much.



“I think the key to a good economy is a diverse base… Bangor has a diverse base. It's not going to change the overall forward direction that we're going to go in,” said Baldacci.

As for what will become of those buildings-Baldacci says, there aren't any plans just yet.



“I mean we're obviously going to need to reuse and redevelop that space but they'll still be coming here because of the coming here because of the medical facilities, the educational facilities and the other retail,” said Baldacci.



Although shoppers are skeptical, Baldacci thinks the trend of stores closing-will not continue.

Copyright 2016 WLBZ