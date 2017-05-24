Connecticut man indicted on murder charge for fatal shooting in Bangor on Easter.

(Photo: via Bangor PD)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – A Penobscot County Grand Jury has indicted a man from Connecticut on a charge of murder for a fatal shooting in Bangor on Easter.

Antoinne Bethea, 40, who goes by the nickname Prince, waived extradition during a court appearance in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

He originally hails from New Haven, Conn.

Bangor Police said Bethea was involved in a shooting on Easter that killed Terrance Durel, Sr., 36, in the area of Highland Avenue.

Bethea was the passenger in a car police pulled over in Euclid, Ohio on May 21. Officers arrested Bethea after a background check showed he was wanted in Maine.

Durel's mother, Theresa Reed, spoke to NEWS CENTER about the shooting. She said Durel had moved to New Orleans, but was back in Maine to visit his son at his ex-wife's home. His ex-wife was in a relationship with Bethea. Reed said an argument broke out between the two men and Bethea shot Durel twice.

Arrangements are still being made to return Bethea back to Maine.

