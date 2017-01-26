Convicted killer linked to five more deaths in N.H.

Five death investigations dating back decades are getting a new look by investigators in N.H. after new evidence has emerged (Photo courtesy of NH1) (Photo: Kmack, Michael, Custom)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities in New Hampshire are linking five additional deaths to a man who died in a California prison in 2010 while serving a sentence for killing and dismembering his wife.

Investigators said Thursday they believe a man known as Bob Evans is responsible for five deaths in New Hampshire. They include his ex-girlfriend who disappeared in 1981 and a mother and three girls who were found in steel drums.

