Corinna Landowners wary of Transmission Line Project

MEPCO Transmission Line Project

Corinna, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine's two largest electricity distributors, Emera Maine and Central Maine Power are planning to build new transmission lines across a swath of towns in central Maine between Pittsfield and Chester. They say they need to upgrade the grid and would need to acquire both private and public lands. The two companies formed Maine Electricity Power Company or MEPCO to launch this project. They are currently in the process of talking to landowners and negotiating land purchases.

Everett Simpson owns about 750 acres of land, most of it in Corinna. He's been approached by MEPCO. He says they want to buy about 14 and a half acres of his land to install the new transmission lines. So far he's refused to sell.

"I have the right to say no and I'm saying no. And I have told Sara J. Burns, president of Central Maine Power Company that I am opposed to the MEPCO power project," he said.

Simpson is concerned that the land which he leases to farmers and harvests timber off of would lose too much value if the transmission lines cut across it. he's also skeptical of MEPCO's plan to buy some land at the town owned landfill. "The obvious questions are the contaminated water and soil at the landfill. it's a closed landfill its a capped landfill," said Simpson. MEPCO says the upgrade is necessary to ensure safe reliable power for its customers at the lowest possible price and to prepare for future growth. It promises to follow all local state and federal regulations and says it's goal is to find a route that protects sensitive town features and minimizes landowner and environmental impacts. Judy Long, Corporate and Media Communications Specialist for Emera Maine released the following statement on behalf of MEPCO: "Working with our neighbors on this reliability project is very important to us. We've been connecting with towns, residents and landowners throughout the MEPCO project. We're looking forward to meeting with the community of Corinna, and anyone who would like more information, for further discussion." MEPCO is hosting an informational meeting at the Corinna Elementary school this Saturday from 9:00 am until noon to explain the project and answer questions.

Then there is a special town meeting on Wednesday, April 12 to vote on whether to sell the town owned land to MEPCO.

