Cornish man busted for meth lab while on probation

Meth Bust

CORNISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER)--A Cornish man was arrested after a meth lab was allegedly discovered inside his home. According to Scott Pelletier with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the lab was discovered by State Probation officers while conducting a probation check of 31-year-old James Wildes on Wednesday. The MDEA meth lab team was called to Wildes’ home on Kimball Hill Road in Cornish after the discovery.

Agents say they found ingredients and equipment used to make meth including an active “One Pot” lab, which is a plastic bottle filled with items to cook meth. They also discovered a small amount of methamphetamine at the home, according to officials.

Pelletier said Wildes is on probation for a 2010 pharmacy robbery and was arrested by probation officers and charged with violating his probation. MDEA will also add the charge of Unlawful Operation of a Methamphetamine Laboratory.

Wednesday’s arrest was the 14th methamphetamine related response by MDEA this year.

