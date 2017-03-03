WLBZ
Cory and Stormy: coffee in Auburn

Cory and stormy in Auburn

Cory Froomkin, WCSH 7:57 AM. EST March 03, 2017

Auburn, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Cory and Stormy hit the road again. They were in the Auburn area, Friday morning.

Cory sat down with Auburn mayor Jonathan LaBonte, at Rolly's Diner. The two talked about the many things to do in the city, and Cory gave a personalized forecast for the area.

Cory also came to find out the mayor drinks his coffee a certain way.

We had a great time, in Auburn! If you'd like Stormy and Cory to visit your city or town, just use the hashtag #SeeYouSoon on social media!
 

