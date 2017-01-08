Cory's Blog: A sunny, but cold end to the weekend

Please take every extra step to stay bundled up, Sunday and Monday. Cold air will continue to stick around to start the week. Highs, Sunday, will only be in the upper single digits to upper teens.

Wind chills Sunday will be near zero to about 15 below zero, in some spots. Monday morning will be even colder, with wind chills 10 to 25 degrees below zero.

Warmer air returns into Tuesday and midweek, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Stay warm!

Cory

