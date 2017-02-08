(Photo: York County Sheriff's Office)

The York County Sheriff's Office and the Maine Warden's Service are currently looking for John Sciaba, 34, of Newfield.

Sciaba was last seen on his property on Stone Road in Newfield on Friday, February 3rd.

Sciaba is described as:

5'10" tall

Brown hair

Brown eyes

John was last seen wearing a blue fleece jacket and hiking boots. Although he is a known outdoorsman he has never disappeared for this length of time.

Both the York County S.O. and Warden's Service implore locals to not search for him. Especially during storms. They are simply asking for information updates at this time.

Those with information please contact the York County Sheriff's Office at 324-1111 or any Maine law enforcement agency.

