Court challenge to MDOT seeks to force new vote on project

WISCASSET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — People who travel coastal Route One know all about the legendary summertime traffic delays in Wiscasset. But the latest plan by the Maine DOT to deal with the problem could be headed to court.

The DOT plan, which was approved by town voters in a non-binding referendum, divided Wiscasset business owners from the start. It would take away all parking on the village’s short Main Street, build much wider sidewalks and install traffic and walk lights to control pedestrians crossing the busy road.

But while the DOT says those measures should reduce traffic delays by roughly 50 percent, opponents say it will hurt businesses by taking away their storefront parking.

Some business owners and a taxpayers group also say the changes would harm the historic character of the village. The family that owns four downtown buildings apparently agrees. An attorney representing the Deering Family is asking the court’s to impose a temporary injunction to block the MDOT from moving ahead with the project.

"The Deering’s are primarily concerned about protecting the historic district," said Portland attorney Robert Hark.

Hark claims the MDOT has significantly changed the project from what was approved by voters in June of 2016 and argues it should be brought back to townspeople for another vote. He said the DOT originally told townspeople it would use federal funding to pay most of the $5 million cost.

Since then, the court complaint states, the agency has decided not to ask for federal money, meaning the project will not need to comply with federal historic preservation requirements.

Hark claims the perpendicular, on-street parking has been a feature of the Wiscasset Main Street since horse and wagon days, and that eliminating it and widening the sidewalks would permanently alter that history.

The court complaint also says the DOT has begun moves toward using eminent domain to take property, and that it intends to require the Town of Wiscasset to pay some costs.

MDOT officials would not talk about the project with NEWS CENTER because of the pending court case. The department did provide a written statement, saying they had allowed for extensive public comment prior to the June vote.

The DOT cites "…overwhelming public support (for the project) in a 2-to-1 vote. The Wiscasset Select Board ratified the selected preliminary design alternative unanimously."

The MDOT did not comment on the question of federal funding but did refute two of the claims by attorney Hark, saying they had not started any eminent domain proceedings, and that the town will only be asked to pay for any additional features it wants to add.

Wiscasset Town Manager Marion Anderson said the town is primarily an observer at this point, still waiting to see detailed project plans from the DOT. As for holding another vote or taking some other action, she said that will have to wait

"And the town at this point is going to stay the course until we’re instructed to do otherwise, either by taxpayers of Wiscasset or a court decision," the manager said.

