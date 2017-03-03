Crash ends police chase with youth center inmates

Police said none of the three teenagers who led them on a chase into South Portland were seriously injured when their vehicle rolled over (Photo: Kmack, Michael)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Three teenagers from the Long Creek Youth Detention Center are back in custody after leading Maine State Police on a chase Friday morning.

Police said the three teens stole a car in Carrabasset Valley, where they were staying with Long Creek staffers overnight.

Acting on a tip, police said the teens, all 18 years old, were heading back south when troopers caught up to them at Exit 53 on the Maine Turnpike in Falmouth. The chase continued for eight miles into South Portland. Police then sideswiped the vehicle, causing it to roll over and land in the Exit 45 Park and Ride.

All three suspects were wearing their seatbelts and were not injured. Police found cash, wine and other items taken from the Stratton Brook Huts. Police said they believe the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated.

