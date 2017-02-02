WLBZ
Crash kills Minot man in front of his home

Kattey Ortiz, WCSH 10:20 PM. EST February 02, 2017

MINOT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man was killed Thursday evening in a two-car crash, according to State Police.

68-year-old Earl Belanger of West Minot Road crashed in front of his house when he pulled out of the driveway and into the path of a van. He was struck on the driver's side and died on the scene, according to officials.

His passenger, 59-year-old Claire Dobbs, was taken to the hospital along with 61-year-old Charles Lane Jr., the driver of the van. They both had non-life-threatening injuries.

