Crash shuts down Scarborough Rd., leaves 2K w/o power

Elle Ousfar , WCSH 7:07 AM. EDT March 28, 2017

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Broadturn Rd. in Scarborough is closed from Route 1 to Holmes Rd. due to an early morning accident on Tuesday.  The road is expected to be closed for about 5 hours, according to city officials and drivers need to seek an alternative route.  Due to the wreck, 2300 Cumberland County Central Maine Power and Light customers are without power.  

