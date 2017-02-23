WLBZ
Crews Battle Early Morning House Fire
Crews Battle Early Morning House Fire

WLBZ 6:04 AM. EST February 23, 2017

Firefighters from several communities rushed a house fire in Winterport this morning. The fire is located at 152 Clark Road. Crews got the call around 5 a.m. No word on injuries at this time. Stay with News Center for updates.

