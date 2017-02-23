Close Crews Battle Early Morning House Fire WLBZ 6:04 AM. EST February 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Firefighters from several communities rushed a house fire in Winterport this morning. The fire is located at 152 Clark Road. Crews got the call around 5 a.m. No word on injuries at this time. Stay with News Center for updates. Copyright 2017 WLBZ CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories NEWS CENTER in :60 Jan 31, 2017, 2:12 p.m. Todd Gutner Blog - I Smelled a Skunk Feb 23, 2017, 6:43 a.m. LIVE VIDEO: Giraffe birth at NY zoo Feb 22, 2017, 6:14 p.m.
