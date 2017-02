Single occupant escapes fire that destroys home on Pisgah Rd. in Monmouth

MONMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An early morning garage fire in Monmouth could not be stopped before it spread to the house.

Monmouth Fire Chief Dan Roy said his department was alerted to the fire at 17 Mt. Pisgah Rd. around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Only one person lived at the home and was able to escape without being hurt.

Chief Roy said the home was a total loss.

