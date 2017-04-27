Crews in Sherman battle potato truck fire

LITTLETON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --- Fire crews from Aroostook County battled a massive truck fire carrying potatoes early Thursday morning. The fire happened in the soutbound lane on I-95 in Sherman.

According to officials, at approximately 9 p.m. 40-year-old Marvin Hostetler began to to feel heat coming off the cab and smelled fumes, so he pulled over. At that point the truck immediately burst into flames.

Trooper Timmy Saucier of Stacyville Fire Department and the Patten Ambulance responded to the scene. The interstate was closed for a short period of time while the fire was extinguished and debris cleared. There were no injuries in the crash, but the truck was completely destroyed.

