Crews respond to apartment fire in Skowhegan

Flames spill out from the windows of an apartment building at 11 Main St. in Skowhegan Tuesday evening. (Photo: Morning Sentinel/Doug Harlow)

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (Morning Sentinel) — Crews are responding to a structure fire at an apartment building 11 Main St., just off Route 201 at the entrance to downtown.

READ THE LATEST AT CENTRALMAINE.COM

Flames could be seen coming from second-floor windows at the house as firefighters converged on the scene. The structure was described as an apartment building in an emergency dispatch shortly after 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Morning Sentinel