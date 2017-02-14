Crews respond to apartment fire in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (Morning Sentinel) — Crews are responding to a structure fire at an apartment building 11 Main St., just off Route 201 at the entrance to downtown.
READ THE LATEST AT CENTRALMAINE.COM
Flames could be seen coming from second-floor windows at the house as firefighters converged on the scene. The structure was described as an apartment building in an emergency dispatch shortly after 5 p.m.
Copyright 2017 Morning Sentinel
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs