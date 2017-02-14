WLBZ
Crews respond to apartment fire in Skowhegan

Doug Harlow, Morning Sentinel , WLBZ 6:16 PM. EST February 14, 2017

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (Morning Sentinel) — Crews are responding to a structure fire at an apartment building 11 Main St., just off Route 201 at the entrance to downtown.

Flames could be seen coming from second-floor windows at the house as firefighters converged on the scene. The structure was described as an apartment building in an emergency dispatch shortly after 5 p.m.

