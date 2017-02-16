Crews trying to keep sidewalks clear in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Public works crews are doing the best they can to keep up with the snow removal process following Monday’s crippling blizzard.

In the Bangor area, there are still several miles of sidewalks that remain covered in snow, and it has been causing problems for both pedestrians and drivers.

Trying to get from point A to point B has become quite the obstacle in Bangor.



“It's kind of fun, I like trying to climb over snowbanks,” said Derrick Scott.



Several sidewalks have yet to be cleared.

Bangor Public works is in charge of clearing over 60 miles of priority sidewalks. Those are the main arteries and the streets that lead to the schools.

So far, director Dana Wardwell says they're about halfway done with priority one sidewalks.



“We're talking twice as long to do the downtown as it normally would,” said Wardwell.



But they are also responsible for over 20 miles of priority 2 sidewalks which are residential streets. And it is difficult to get the job done when there are only five employees working 12 hour shifts.

Wardwell says the snow removal process would go faster if there was more man power.

So he has brought in some private contractors to help speed things up.

But there's still no telling when or if residential sidewalks will get cleared, so some people are forced to walk in the road.



The Bangor Police Department says because of that, they will not fine or arrest pedestrians for walking in the street but are encouraging drivers to slow down and use caution.

According to Maine State law, when sidewalks are not accessible, pedestrians should walk facing approaching traffic, so both drivers and pedestrians can see each other.



“If people can be patient; we're doing what we can to get the city back into normal conditions,” said Wardwell.

With help from those private contractors, Wardwell expects the rest of priority one sidewalks to be cleared by February 26th.

