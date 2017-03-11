Cruiser crashes as deputy dozes off

Although his cruiser was destroyed in a crash in Bowdoin, Deputy Allen Huntington was not seriously injured according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's office (Photo courtesy of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's office) (Photo: Custom)

BOWDOIN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A deputy with the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's office survived a crash that wrecked his cruiser.

The sheriff's office reported that Deputy Allen Huntington appears to have fallen asleep while driving at the end of an overnight shift a few minutes before 7 a.m. on Saturday. A preliminary investigation showed that Huntington was heading west on Main Street in Bowdoin when he veered left off the road and crashed nearly head on into a tree.

Firefighters arrived at the crash scene to find Huntington pinned in the vehicle. They got him out and sent him to Central Maine Medical Center where he was treated and released.

"We are very fortunate that the deputy was not seriously injured," said Sheriff Joel Merry. He added, "The deputy will be out of work for a few days, but he is expected to return in good condition."

Deputy Huntington is 55 years old and lives in Lisbon. In ten years with the sheriff's office, he has no prior vehicle mishaps on record.

Maine State Police are investigating the crash.

