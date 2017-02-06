Cue the duckboats: Everything you need to know for the Super Bowl Victory parade in Boston

Robert Kraft, owner of the Super Bowl champion, New England Patriots, holding the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl XLIX parade through the streets of Boston, MA on February 4, 2014. (Photo by Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images) (Photo: Rick Friedman, WCSH)

BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) -- After an historic Super Bowl comeback, it's time to welcome the New England Patriots home with a proper parade.

The duck boat parade will kick off Tuesday at 11 a.m. from the Hynes Convention Center.

Parade route map

If you're thinking of buying last minute Downeaster tickets, you're out of luck. Both morning trains are sold out, according to Amtrak.

City officials are reminding the public to dress warmly for the winter weather that is expected.

The parade route is from Boylston Street (at Hereford Street), left onto Tremont Street to Cambridge Street, ending on Cambridge Street at Boston City Hall Plaza.

The following streets will be closed beginning at 9 a.m.:

Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Tremont Street

Tremont Street, Boylston Street to Court Street

Cambridge Street, Court Street to New Chardon Street

Public transportation in the city is urged.

Are you heading to the parade? Let us know!

Copyright 2017 WCSH