Dad charged with murder 38 years after infant son's death.

A Maine man is charged with his infant son's murder, 38 years after it allegedly happened.

Burton "Ben" Hagar entered a not guilty plea on the murder charge in Cumberland County Superior Court Wednesday.

The death of his son, Nathan, was originally classified as sudden infant death syndrome, but police say they quietly re-opened the case in 1991.

Nathan was found unresponsive in the family's Brunswick apartment and died at a nearby hospital on May 9, 1979.

Hagar's attorney said he doesn't know what kind of evidence prosecutors plan to present.

"I don't know what exists from 1979, and I don't know why it has been brought up," said Vern Paradie. "I just know that it's been independently reviewed by a medical examiner."

