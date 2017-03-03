Damariscotta Police Chief has resigns

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) After weeks on administrative leave, the Damariscotta Police Chief has resigned. An email sent after 6 PM Friday from the town manager states that now-former Chief Ron Young “thanks the town of Damariscotta and its wonderful residents for the privilege of serving as Chief of Police for three years.”

The statement says the town “wishes him well”. Young was placed on administrative leave a number of weeks ago. Town Manager Matt Lutkus has refused to say why the chief was put on leave, or what situation might have prompted it. So far there has been no further detail about the resignation. The manager says Sergeant Jason Warlick has been named interim police chief.

