Damariscotta Police Chief resigns

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After weeks on administrative leave, the Damariscotta Police Chief has resigned. An email sent after 6 PM Friday from the town manager states that now-former Chief Ron Young “thanks the town of Damariscotta and its wonderful residents for the privilege of serving as Chief of Police for more than three years.”

The statement says the town “wishes him well as he resigns to start a new phase of his career”.

Young was placed on administrative leave January 12. Town manager Matt Lutkus has refused to say why the chief was put on leave, or what situation might have prompted it. The manager did tell News Center it was a “negotiated resignation”, but said he is prohibited by law from giving more details. The manager says Sergeant Jason Warlick has been named interim police chief.”

