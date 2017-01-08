Searching for answers in violent home invasion death seven years later

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Seven years after the shooting, and ultimately death of a 25-year-old woman in a violent home invasion, police in Portland are still asking the public for help in solving the case.

On January 8, 2010, a masked intruder entered Darien Richardson's apartment at 25 Rackleff Street at 1:30 a.m.

The intruder went to Richardson's room where she and her boyfriend, Cory Girard, were sleeping, and began shooting at the couple.

Richardson was shot in the hand and upper thigh. Girard was shot in the arm. Richardson later died on February 28, 2010 from a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot, a result of the injury to her thigh. Her murder remains unsolved.

Richardson's family has offered a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for her death.

If anyone has any information that would help solve this crime they are being asked to contact the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575.



To provide information anonymously, community members may contact police by text, internet, or phone.

Mobile phone users can text the keyword “GOTCHA” plus their message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Submit tips by going to the Portland Police Department website: www.portland-police.com and clicking "Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip.”

Anonymous phone tips can be left on the Department’s Crime Tip line: 207-874-8584.



