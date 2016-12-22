Davis found guilty of two counts of murder

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

MACHIAS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The jury in the trial of a man accused of killing two people in Oakfield and then setting their home on fire in 2013 reached a final verdict Thursday morning.

Matthew Davis was found guilty on both counts of murder in the deaths of Michael Kitchen and Heidi Pratt.

On Wednesday, he was found guilty of eight of ten charges he was facing.

It took nearly ten hours of deliberation and four requests for clarification of testimony for these verdicts to be reached Wednesday.

Three of the counts Davis was found guilty on were theft-related, including stealing Kitchen's truck.

He was also found guilty on four counts of arson — one of which was to the victims' home.

The other three were tied to the crime spree Davis allegedly continued on, setting a fire at the Katahdin Forest Products company, not far from the victims' home, and several vehicles.

The last charge he was found guilty of was for aggravated criminal mischief.

Wednesday they heard one read-back for nearly an hour and a half.

This time they were focused on two key witnesses neighbors and family members, Shannon and William Lloyd who were the first ones at the scene and reportedly heard the gunshots.

It was Lloyd who reportedly had encounters with Davis, and claims to have seen Davis fleeing in Kitchen's truck the night of the murders.

Shannon Lloyd, Pratt's niece, sat in court Wednesday as her testimony was read to the jury.

Another part of the review was testimony from Maine State Police in reference to the tracking dog that was the focus of Tuesday's read-back.

The smallest portion re-read was testimony of Davis' wife, who was also in the courtroom at the time of the read-back.

At least 18 family members of both the victims and the defendant, including two who have testified in the case, stayed at the courthouse throughout the day Wednesday awaiting a verdict.

