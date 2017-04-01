Dead Man Found Lying In Free Street, Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A section of Free Street was shut down early this morning as police investigate what they are calling a "non-suspicious accidental death."
Officials say the man was middle-aged, but cannot give out more details because the death is still under investigation.
They also believe that there was no foul play, and there is no danger to the public.
