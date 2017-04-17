Death in Bangor over the weekend ruled a homicide

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police say a man shot in Bangor has died and are ruling the case a homicide.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Ohio Street in Bangor. Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots.

Police have identified the victim as 36-year-old Terrance Durel Sr. of New Orleans. He was taken to the hospital after the shooting but died Sunday night.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bangor Police Department at 207-974-7384. To remain anonymous, dial 947-7384, extension No. 6.

