Death of Maine State Prison inmate triggers review

At the time of his death at the Maine State Prison, 53-year-old Deane Brown was serving a long sentence on charges of robbery, burglary and theft (Photo: Maine Dept. of Corrections)

WARREN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An inmate serving a long sentence for a crime spree in Knox County died on Saturday morning at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

Deane Brown was 53 years old. He was convicted in 1996 on multiple charges of robbery, burglary and theft. As a consequence of his sentences being meted out consecutively, Brown was not eligible for release until 2032.

The Maine Dept. of Corrections said his death occurred around 7:51 a.m. According to Department policy, the Maine State Police and State Medical Examiner's office were notified of his death and will conduct a review of the circumstances.

© 2017 WCSH-TV