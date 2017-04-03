Death with dignity bill rekindles debate

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The debate over whether terminally ill Mainers should be able to choose how they meet their end has returned. Senator Roger Katz (R-Kennebec) will hold a press conference on Tuesday at noon to discuss LD 347, an Act to Support Death with Dignity.

Senator Katz presented a similar bill in 2015, but it was defeated. He told NEWS CENTER that people have had more time to see how death with work in other states over the past two years, and he believes now is the time to restart the conversation.

Officials say LD 347 is modeled after a Vermont statute, and would give individuals who are terminally ill with no chance for recovery the right to choose how they die.

“The premise for this legislation is simple: a competent adult ought to have control over his or her own life, generally free from government interference,” said Sen. Katz in a statement.

According to deathwithdignity.org, places that have death with diginity statutes in place include California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington.

