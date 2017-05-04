Deceased News Center Meteorologist Tom Johnston named in sex assault investigation

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

NEWS CENTER Meteorologist Tom Johnston, who died by suicide last month, was named Thursday in a sexual assault in Oxford County, Maine.

According to Sheriff Wayne Gallant, Tom Johnston would have been charged in a Class B gross sexual assault that happened in Newry on April 2, if he was still alive.

Police say the sexual assault happened around 8:30 p.m. on April 1 and was reported at 1:25 Sunday morning, April 2 from a hospital in Bridgton.

Police say they are confident Johnston was at the location of the gathering and in the room where the sexual assault happened.

Police say people walked in and confronted Johnston about the assault. They say alcohol was involved.

Johnston, who worked for NEWS CENTER for the last three years, emceed an event that Saturday at Sunday River Ski Resort.

The last time he was seen by a family member, according to police records, was Saturday afternoon. He was seen early Sunday morning at Bluebird restaurant, a popular hangout near the resort. Workers there told us he sat at the bar, did not order anything to drink but did order french fries.

Johnston was reported missing by his girlfriend in Old Orchard Beach early Monday morning when he did not return home.

Three days later, his body was found in a wooded area in Auburn within hours after OOB police released a Missing Persons report. The medical examiner said Johnston, 46, died from exposure to the elements after cutting himself multiple times on each arm.

