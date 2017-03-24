LEBANON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – The heroin epidemic continues to kill more than one Mainer a day. 378 people died of drug overdoses in 2016 - a record number.

NEWS CENTER is committed to telling stories of the Maine families affected by this crisis. One of those families is that of Ann Howgate and her daughter Tina Emard, of Lebanon.

“Bubbly, happy, energetic. Everybody-wanted-to-be-around-her kind of girl” – This is the daughter Ann Howgate remembers.

But now, the only place she can see her is at her gravesite. Howgate says “sometimes, it still doesn’t feel real.”

A go-getter, Tina Emard wanted to be a nurse, but knew her family couldn't afford the schooling - so after her graduation from high school in 2006, she joined the Army.

“Literally everywhere we went, she wanted to be in her full uniform,” Howgate says. “She was so cute. She wanted to go visit people to show off that she was in the military. And she was very proud of that.”

But when Tina was deployed in Korea, everything changed. “She was raped by a noncommissioned officer,” says Howgate.

Tina came back home. Her mother says that uniform was no longer a source of pride. “She didn't want to wear her uniform,” she said. “She was angry. She was just disgusted with the whole thing. She didn't want any part of the Army now.”

Howgate says Tina was then diagnosed and treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder.

While NEWS CENTER was unable to access military documentation of the trial, Mitch Calhoun, a fellow soldier who was in Korea with Tina, said she wasn't herself when she had to go back to Korea and testify.

Tina's mother says this event sparked a dangerous downward spiral. “For a couple of months, I didn't know where she was,” she says. “I didn't know if she was alive, if she was dead...I didn't know anything.”

Tina went AWOL.

The next four years were chaos.

Tina was arrested in Georgia, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Her mother says she convinced a judge to let her bring Tina home to Maine to get treatment – but she had a tough time finding somewhere for Tina to go.

Tina used several veterans’ services, and was able to get sober and enjoy recovery.

But her mother says that when she moved into her own apartment in North Berwick, the drug use started up again, but this time even more dangerous – Tina was using heroin.

Tina was in and out of the York County Jail for drug-related probation violations the entire year of 2014.

Eventually, Ann and Tina found a treatment center for veterans in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Howgate says this is where her daughter had the most success. She celebrated one year of sobriety, and found love with a man she had met in her program. “I'm like 'That's the guy she's gonna marry,’” said Howgate. She describes him as Tina’s “soulmate."

Tina took up running, and joined the military running team “RWB” – standing for red, white, and blue.

She even ran her first marathon. “Every day, every month, she got stronger and stronger,” Howgate says. “She was just was a person that I hadn't seen since she was just really small.”

But in Spring of 2016, Howgate knew something was wrong when Tina came to visit for Mother's Day. “When she showed up [in Lebanon], I just started crying,” she says. “There was nothing left to her.”

Tina had started using cocaine and crack.

But no matter what - using or sober - the mother and daughter had an agreement.

“I talked to her every day,” Howgate says. “That was kind of our unwritten rule. If I call you or text you, you need to call me back right away, or I'm going to call the police because I assume something's wrong.”

Tina had followed this rule for years.

On September 23, 2016, she was in touch with her mom all day as she waited at a VA hospital for a cyst.

She even sent her mom a selfie of her in the hospital room.

Howgate describes their last phone call. “She ended up calling me at 9:30/9:45 and said that they had drained it, and that she was leaving the hospital. And that's the last I heard from her. Didn't hear from her again.”

43 hours. That's how long Ann waited for a call...but instead, the call came from police.

Tina Emard was found sitting in the front seat of her car in broad daylight at a strip mall in Acton, Massachusetts.

The police report says she was laying over the passenger seat, syringe in hand.

Her cause of death: "Acute Fentanyl Overdose."

The details of Tina’s death keep Ann awake at night.

The medical examiner found blunt trauma to Tina's temple and leg.

The police report shows Tina had only been dead for a few hours when she was found.

Six months later, the question still haunts Ann...where was Tina for those 43 hours?

Howgate describes her emotions during those hours. “I know something is wrong,” she says. “I know something is wrong. She would not NOT answer me. Even if she was using somewhere, she would have sent me a text.”

In every corner of Ann's home is a memory of Tina.

A voicemail saved on her phone is the only way she can still hear her daughter's voice.

Tina sounds upset, and says, “Hi Mom…call me back…I just want to come see you for the weekend…” Tina’s voice chokes up and trails off. “I love you, bye.”

That call was on August 12. Tina died September 25. Her mom just wants to know why.

Howgate says that she is working to get Tina’s departure from the Army boosted up to an “honorable discharge,” since she faced disciplinary action when she was arrested. Howgate says she has one application left.

Note: Ann Howgate will also be featured in one of several stories done by the Portland Press Herald, in its upcoming series "Lost," starting Sunday, March 26.

