Disease or bad behavior: Does addiction call for compassion or punishment?

PORTLAND, Maine (PRESS HERALD) -- They are dying in the potato fields of Aroostook County and the lobster-fishing harbors Down East.

They are dying in the western Maine foothills where paper mill closures have sown economic anxiety. They are dying in cities like Portland and Augusta and in the affluent suburbs, where heroin is plentiful.

The death toll reached 378 last year, driven almost entirely by opioids – prescription painkillers, heroin and now fentanyl. More than one victim per day. More than car accidents. More than suicide. More than breast cancer.

And it’s getting worse.

