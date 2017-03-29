WLBZ
Close

Disease or bad behavior: Does addiction call for compassion or punishment?

Press Herald and ERIC RUSSELL , WCSH 10:45 AM. EDT March 29, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (PRESS HERALD) -- They are dying in the potato fields of Aroostook County and the lobster-fishing harbors Down East.
They are dying in the western Maine foothills where paper mill closures have sown economic anxiety. They are dying in cities like Portland and Augusta and in the affluent suburbs, where heroin is plentiful.

Read More: PessHerald.com


The death toll reached 378 last year, driven almost entirely by opioids – prescription painkillers, heroin and now fentanyl. More than one victim per day. More than car accidents. More than suicide. More than breast cancer.
And it’s getting worse.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories