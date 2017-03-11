Distant water access makes barn fire harder to fight

Adding to the difficulty of putting out a barn fire on Royal Road in North Yarmouth was its location at the farthest point in town from the nearst hydrant (Photo courtesy of North Yarmouth Fire Dept.) (Photo: Custom)

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Firefighters had to draw water from miles away as they worked to stop a barn from burning in North Yarmouth.

The barn at 150 Royal Rd. stood about 24 feet wide and 24 feet long. But there wasn't much left once the fire was put out.

When firefighters arrived at about 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, they saw flames shooting out of the side of the barn. They decided to sound a second alarm which brought additional support from departments in Pownal, Yarmouth, Cumberland, Gray and New Gloucester with Falmouth and Freeport sending personnel to cover the station.

Fire Chief Greg Payson said the barn was located at the farthest point in town from the nearest hydrant. Once crews finally connected to a dry hydrant three miles away, it took them about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

