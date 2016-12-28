Dixfield Police Department Shutdown

his fake Facebook page pretends to be the Facebook page of the Skowhegan Police Department. (Photo: Press Herald)

DIXFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The town of Dixfield is without a police department Wednesday. The town manager says the department was shut down Tuesday night because of a "personnel issue".

The Oxford County Sheriff's Department said they brought in all ammunition, police vehicles, computers and other equipment until the situation is resolved.

In the meantime, the Oxford County Sheriff's office will be covering all police calls in the town.

