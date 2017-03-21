"Do-or-die time for health care for President Trump, GOP," report

(Photo: Ousfar, Loubna)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER) -- After a tempestuous day on Capitol Hill, “It’s do-or-die time for health care for President Donald Trump, GOP,” NBC News reports. On Tuesday morning, March 21, 2017, President Trump will try to gain the support of House Republicans on the GOP legislation to “repeal and replace parts of the Affordable Care Act.”

This comes just one day after FBI director James Comey rebuked his claims that former president Barack Obama was wiretapping him. Comey also confirmed that Trump’s presidential campaign is being investigated for possible links to Russia.

President Trump may have to rely on his business acumen to seal the deal. According to the report, selling his GOP legislation isn't easy and the stakes are high: “If the House doesn't pass the legislation on Thursday's scheduled vote, then the effort to repeal and replace Obama-care is likely dead.” And a failed vote hinders the rest of President Trump's early agenda, including tax cuts, the report said.

According to NBC's count, 17 House Republicans are currently opposing or leaning against the health-care bill. The GOP can only afford 21 defections. Even with these odds, President Trump has been labeled “the closer" by House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Greg Walden (R-OR).

Is the House GOP bill good policy? “Per the Congressional Budget Office, the legislation will insure 14 million fewer Americans by next year — and 24 million fewer over the next 10 years. It currently lowers the deficit, but NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell notes that repealing the ACA taxes in 2017 instead of 2018 will lessen that deficit reduction (by how much we don't know since there hasn't been a revised CBO score). And the legislation disproportionately affects older and more rural Americans (while the House is instructing the Senate to fix this, we have no idea what that fix actually is — or how much it will cost).” via NBC NEWS

